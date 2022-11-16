Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tartine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.