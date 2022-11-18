Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
41 minutes ago
Gusto Ricco, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 65 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 344 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.