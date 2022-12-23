Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pickled Crab, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 Smith Street, Warwick was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Warwick's 346 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 307 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.