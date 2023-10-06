Register
Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Habano, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 48 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Warwick's 341 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 294 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.