Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rustiq Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 341 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 293 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.