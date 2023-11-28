Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fleur De Lys, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lapworth Street, Bushwood was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 341 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 294 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.