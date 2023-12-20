Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Benjamin Satchwell, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 112-114 Parade, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 300 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.