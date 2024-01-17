Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit K Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 344 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 298 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.