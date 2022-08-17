Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Punchbowl, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Punchbowl, Rising Lane, Lapworth was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 351 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 308 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.