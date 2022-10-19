Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Recharge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at National Grid Eso, Faraday House was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 307 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.