Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Valles at 44, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on September 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.