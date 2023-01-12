Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
22 minutes ago
Paprika Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 304 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.