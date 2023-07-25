Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Panache Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 St Johns, Coten End was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 295 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.