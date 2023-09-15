Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Emperors Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bath Place, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 293 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.