Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Le Bistrot Pierre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Park Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 292 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.