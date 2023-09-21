Register
Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Le Bistrot Pierre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Park Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Warwick's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 292 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.