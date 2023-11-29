Warwick restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Parade, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 341 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 294 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.