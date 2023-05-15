Warwick road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 7pm May 8 to 7am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closures for Horticulture works.

• A46, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leamington Road jct to Festival roundabout, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M40, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closures for electrical works.