Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Warwick's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm July 21 to 4pm August 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions to A452 Leamington Road / Thickthorn roundabout exit slip roads, slip road carriageway closures for off network closures of roundabout for resurfacing.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15, Police rolling road block for inspection/survey.

• A45, from 3am August 3 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Both direction Budbrooke, junction to Festival roundabout, diversion route for off network closure.

• M40, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to jct three, carriageway closure for communications.

• A423, from 8pm August 14 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, carriageway closure for replacement of defective street lighting.

