Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Warwick's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Warwick's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A423, from 8pm August 14 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, carriageway closure for replacement of defective street lighting.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Thickthorn Roundabout to Stoneleigh roundabout, Lane closures for tree cutting works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Kenilworth roundabout to Blacklow roundabout, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.

• A45, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Sherbourne roundabout to Festival roundabout, carriageway closure for horticulture works.

• M40, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 exit slip road, carriageway closure for lining works.