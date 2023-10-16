Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Warwick's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm October 18 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Warwick Road roundabout to A452 roundabout, lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Stoneleigh junction, Lane closures and between exit and entry slip road carriageway closures for construction works.

• M40, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm October 30 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Sherbourne roundabout to Warwick bypass and associated slip roads, carriageway closure for electrical works.