Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Warwick's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm October 30 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Sherbourne roundabout to Warwick bypass and associated slip roads, carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for carriageway reconstruction works.

• M40, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Warwick Road to Marraway Rab, lane closure for electrical works.

• A46, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Blacklow roundabout jct to Stoneleigh Road jct, lane closures including layby closure for horticulture works.

• M40, from 10.15pm November 6 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.