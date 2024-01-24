Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Warwick's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

• A45, from 5pm November 30 2023 to 6am June 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Leek Wootton to Festival Roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures and 24/7 verge works for bridge construction, diversion is via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Leek Wootton to Warwick, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Ansty to Walsgrave, Lane closure for resurfacing works.

• M40, from 9pm January 29 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 6am January 30 to 9pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 14 to jct 15, Lane closures for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 9pm January 31 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Festival to Stoneleigh, carriageway closure and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via local authority network.

• A46, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Leek Wooton entry slip road, entry slip closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.