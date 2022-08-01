Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am September 16 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm November 25 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 11pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Stivichal to Stoneleigh, Lane closure for verge works with 50 Mph speed limits.

• M40, from 11pm August 1 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 15, hard shoulder and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from midnight, to 7pm on August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Warwick, slip road closures for Common wealth games.