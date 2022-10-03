Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A45, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh exit slip road, Lane and exit slip road closure for drainage and ducting works.