Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Warwick's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A46, from 8am November 20 to 5pm November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions A4177 to M40 jct 15, diversion route for local authority works.

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Longbridge to Marraway, lane closures for drainage investigation works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

Advertisement

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement

• A46, from 9.30pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9am November 28 to 4.30pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions M42 jct 3a to M40 jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.