Warwick road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Thickthorn Roundabout to Stoneleigh Road jct, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.

• A46, from 9.30pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works , diversion via National Highway and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Festival jct to Thickthorn and Stoneleigh southbound, entry slip road, Lane and slip road closures for inspection / survey works.

