Warwick road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford, junction to Oversley junction, Lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• M40, from 8pm June 6 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, Lanes closures for drain blockage removal.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm June 13 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closures with closure of entry slip road for install of verge side barriers.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am September 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, sherbourne island, lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M40, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A46, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Leek Wooton, junction to Stoneleigh, junction, Lane closures leading to a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads at Kenilworth (Leamington), junction for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M40, from 10am June 28 to 3pm June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closures for.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, warwick to M40, junction 15, lane closure with closure of link road for soft estate grass cutting.

• M40, from 9pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to ]unction 15, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm July 4 to 7am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.