Warwick road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound to M42, junction 3 and Return southbound to junction 15.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound to M42, junction 4 and Return southbound to junction 15.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 7pm September 12 to 7am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Tollbar roundabout to Ryton roundabout, lane and carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from midnight, September 26 2022 to 6am December 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 from Leamington Road to Festival Island northbound and southbound, Contraflow with speed restriction in place for Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.

• A46, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.