Warwick road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 7.30am February 6 to 5pm February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh entry slip road, temporary traffic signals at top of entry slip on Stoneleigh Road to allow plant to cross, lights will be green until required.

• A46, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Thickthorn Roundabout to Stoneleigh Road jct, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Festival jct to Thickthorn and Stoneleigh southbound, entry slip road, Lane and slip road closures for inspection / survey works.

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 28 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 5 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 5 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.