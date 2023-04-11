Warwick road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 n/b btwn, junction 15-16 Over Dark Lane, Lane closure on behalf of DFT Road Statistics Division.

• A46, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Thickthorn Interchange to Stonleigh road jct, lane closures for the installation of a temporary barrier.

• M40, from 9pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M40, from 9pm April 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 10pm April 18 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Birmingham Rd Island to Leamington Rd Island, short stops with police rolling road block for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 21 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 21 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

• M40, from 9pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

