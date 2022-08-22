Warwick road closures: dozens of for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am September 16 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm November 25 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3pm on August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 eastbound and westbound, The Hamlet to B4115, two-Way temporary traffic signals for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3pm on August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 eastbound and westbound, Off Network Event on Glasshouse Lane to B4115 under A46, two-Way signals Crew Lane for inspection/survey.

• A45, from 8pm August 25 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip road at Stoneleigh jct, Lane and slip road closure for resurfacing works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm September 5 to 7am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Festival to Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 15, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, From A452 to junction 13, continue southbound to junction 12 and return northbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.