Warwick road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Warwick's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A423, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46/A45 both directions Tollbar end to Binley, lane and carriageway closures with roundabout management for MCI works - resurfacing and lining.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 30 to 5am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 , exit slip closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 30 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 , exit slip closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and Local authority Network.

• A46, from 9pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leek Wootton jct to Budbrooke jct, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 31 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier/fence repair.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 6.30am to 11.59am on June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Warwick to Leamington, carriageway closures for Two Castles Run.