Warwick road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am January 17 to 4pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Stivichal to Stoneleigh, Lane closure for carriageway improvement scheme.

• A423, from midnight, October 2 2021 to 8pm January 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A423 Peugeot Talbot roundabout and slip roads, A45 Tollbar to Ryton eastbound and westbound and A46 northbound and southbound, at Tollbar roundabout, carriageway and slip road closures with 24 hour working and traffic signals for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 6pm April 18 2021 to 6pm February 7 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Stivichall Interchange, festival roundabout, 24 hour lane closures for footbridge replacement works.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm March 3 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm March 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 9pm January 24 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 junction1 to 2 northbound and southbound and junction 2 north exit slip, slip road closure and Hard shoulder and lane one closures for Message sign installation works.

• A46, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Stoneleigh Road, junction to A452 junction, lane closures with switching for structure inspection/survey on behalf of Kier.

• A46, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, slip road closure for carriageway upgrades.

• A46, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Stivichal to Stoneleigh, Lane closure for carriageway improvement scheme.

• A46, from 8pm February 1 to 6am May 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40, junction 15 roundabouts to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound and associated slip roads, A46 southbound, carriageway closure with contraflow on the northbound, carriageway 24/7 for carriageway works.

• A46, from 8pm February 1 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

• M40, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure due to maintenance work.