Warwick road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9am May 12 to 3.30pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Warwick to Coventry -diversion for LA works off Network at Coventry Road Kenilworth A429.

• A46, from 8pm March 2 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40 J15/Sherbourne, junction to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound, lane closures and narrow lanes closures for implementation of traffic management /resurfacing works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm May 16 to 4am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closures with speed restrictions for works to central reservation barrier.

• A46, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closures with speed restrictions for works to central reservation barrier.

• M40, from 9.30am to 4pm on May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 15, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh to M40, junction 15, lane closures and closure of slip roads for soft estate grass cutting.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Warwick South, junction to A46 / M40 roundabout and southbound, entry slip road, slip road closure for soundboard survey, diversion via Leek Wooton roundabout and return.

• M40, from 9.30am to 4pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 11, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45/A46 Festival roundabout and slip roads, Partial island and slip closures for footbridge works.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.