Warwick road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm March 2 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40 J15/Sherbourne, junction to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound, lane closures and narrow lanes closures for implementation of traffic management /resurfacing works.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh to M40, junction 15, lane closures and closure of slip roads for soft estate grass cutting.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from midnight, June 6 2022 to 6am December 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 from Leamington Road to Festival Island northbound and southbound, Contraflow with speed restriction in place for Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.

• A45, from 8pm June 6 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closures for install of verge side barriers.

• M40, from 8pm June 6 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, Lanes closures for drain blockage removal.

• A46, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Birmingham road, lane closures and carriageway closure between the slip roads for bridge repair works.

• M6, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M40, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford, junction to Oversley junction, Lane closures for grass cutting works.