Warwick road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Warwick's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Warwick's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9.30pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Warwick By Pass near to Warwick Parkway, Lane closure on behalf of CityFibre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 8 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm March 8 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm March 13 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

• A46, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Stivichall Interchange to Sherbourne, lane closures with switching for litter clearance.

• A46, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm March 16 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both direction jct 15 roundabout, lane closure with switching for carriageway repairs.