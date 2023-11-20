Warwick road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Warwick's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Warwick's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Kenilworth to Festival roundabout, Lane and carriageway closures for white lining and road marking works, diversion using National Highways and local authority networks.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A46, from 8pm November 29 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, between A429 jct and A452 jct, lane closure for inspection works.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 1 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, hard shoulder and lane closures for horticulture works.