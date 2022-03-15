Warwick takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:46 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sealand, a takeaway at 168 Rugby Road, Leamington Spa was given the maximum score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 89 takeaways with ratings, 74 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.