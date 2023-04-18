Register
Warwick takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Smashburgers Ltd, a takeaway at The Shire Grill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on March 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Warwick's 101 takeaways with ratings, 81 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.