Warwick takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Happy Nest, a takeaway at 106a Coppice Road, Whitnash was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 100 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.