Warwick takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
GS Chicken and Chips, a takeaway at 5 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa was given the minimum score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 99 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.