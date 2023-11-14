Register
Warwick takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
GS Chicken and Chips, a takeaway at 5 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa was given the minimum score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Warwick's 99 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.