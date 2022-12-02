Warwick takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bunter's Snack Shop, a takeaway at 1 Church Walk, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Warwick's 95 takeaways with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.