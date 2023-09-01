Warwick takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tim's Chipper, a takeaway at 10 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa was given the minimum score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 100 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.