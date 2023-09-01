Register
Warwick takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Warwick takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Tim's Chipper, a takeaway at 10 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa was given the minimum score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Warwick's 100 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.