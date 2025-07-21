Battle of the barbecue! 40% of Brits have never cooked on their grill

Summer is here and the sun’s been shining, which means many Brits are firing up the barbecue.

But that doesn’t mean we’re cooking on them. That’s because 40% have never even used their barbecue - mainly because someone else takes over, according to a new study.

Sausages, burgers, kebabs, and corn on the cobs might be the order of the day, but many of us don’t get a look in when it comes to the grill. A staggering 62% have someone that takes over when it comes to the barbecue, however one in three (32%) secretly want to take over the role of head chef.

While grilled food is a tasty addition to our summer menus, it’s also a bone of contention in many households, with over a quarter (28%) admitting to arguing over who is the best barbecue chef in their house, according to the Ninja poll. But many people are intimidated by cooking on a barbecue, with more than a third (36%) of people wanting to barbecue more but lack the confidence.

Shark Ninja BBQ

Radio DJ and barbecue lover Chris Stark, loves to cook on the grill and has shared his top tips to smash it on the BBQ this year. “If you know me, then you know I absolutely love a barbecue – and yes I have been guilty of taking over,” he says.

“If you’re sick of being overshadowed by the barbecue connoisseur of your household, or you want the confidence to try al fresco cooking for yourself, then I’ve given some super simple tips and tricks on how anyone can become the barbecue connoisseur in no time, particularly if you have the help of easy to use equipment such as the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker.”

Radio DJ and BBQ lover Chris Stark, loves to cook on the grill and has shared his top tips to smash it on the BBQ this year. Pictured, Chris (L) challenging his friend Ollie (R) to a BBQ showdown.

Fire up the grill and become an ultimate barbecue supremo with Chris’ top tips:

Use a food thermometer: A lot of people don’t have one to hand when cooking outdoors but for me it’s essential for barbecue cooking, even better if your barbecue has one that’s built in.

Rest the meat! This is a step that people often overlook. Barbecued meat should rest for as long as it’s cooked. Equally you should always bring any meat to room temperature before cooking.

Smokiness is the beauty of a barbecue. Depending on what barbecue you are using, wood chips or pellets are a must have addition for that gorgeous smoky flavour.

Sharpen your knives: Invest in good quality and make sure they’re sharpened ahead of the day. No one wants to use a blunt knife!

Say cheese: I’m a big fan of cheese and over the years I’ve tried a variety of different ones on the barbecue. Don’t be shy to get creative! Ditch the standard cheddar and try Raclette - a great option for cheeseburgers or even pizzas. The Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven & Air Fryer is an outdoor oven that is perfect for cooking pizzas within 3 minutes in the summer months.