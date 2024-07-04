Going under the hammer: The Priory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former factory, a former gentleman’s residence and a chocolate box thatched cottage are among the lots going under the hammer at a Leicestershire auction next week.

A total of 24 lots from across Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire and Worcestershire will feature in the Sheldon Bosley Knight (SBK) sale which takes place at Hinckley Golf Club on Thursday, July 11.

One of the most interesting and exciting lots The Priory in Priory Road in the heart of Alcester. With a guide price of £650,000 this former gentleman’s residence is Grade II listed, has six double bedrooms and a private, walled garden. Sitting on a sizeable plot, it has huge potential, not least from the former factory space next door, Priory Works.

This 70ft factory was once one of the main needle shops in the district and run by Joseph Harrison. By 1890 needle-making had stopped and instead bicycles were produced. Now empty it represents a great opportunity for total redevelopment subject to planning.

Arden House in Alcester is one of the lots in Sheldon Bosley Knight's auction next week

Also in Alcester is Arden House, a charming Grade II listed property in Henley Street. It has four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, beautiful garden and a double garage. With a guide price of £300,000 this is proving to be a very popular lot.

Elsewhere in the sale is Appletree Cottage, a stunning Grade II listed thatched period property in the heart of Cheltenham. This three-bedroom house in Hayden Road has been sympathetically renovated to a very high standard and features beautiful character features inside and a landscaped garden outside. With a guide price of £260,000 interest is expected to be high.

Developers looking for their next opportunity should check out our final lot of the night, Ramsden Avenue in Nuneaton. This three-bedroom semi requires complete modernisation and offers a chance of extension subject to planning. It has a guide price of £75,000 and has already attracted significant interest.

As well as the properties there are a total of four parcels of land which are being sold. They represent a fantastic mix, with some offering great investment potential, particularly for development to residential, and others with agricultural value.

The Priory in Alcester includes a former needle-making factory

Associate director and auctioneer, Matt Burrows said: “This auction is going to be hugely exciting as we have an incredible 24 lots on offer and which range from buy-to-let investments to parcels of land, residential homes to commercial property.

“We are seeing an increasing number of people enquiring about auctions as a way to sell their land or property. It represents a great way to do so especially if time, security, or transparency is a driving factor.

“The auction also showcases the different aspects of the SBK Group’s business whether from commercial freehold, sale of freehold ground rent, development projects, residential, buy-to-let, rural, land with planning permission, barn conversions or freehold pasture land.