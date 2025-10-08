Halloween Cocktail Recipe using Ghost Rum from Warwickshire Gin Company

By Amanda Chalmers
Published 8th Oct 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 14:16 BST
Witches Brew by Warwickshire Gin Companyplaceholder image
Witches Brew by Warwickshire Gin Company
Distilled using a small batch method in Leamington Spa and using a traditional copper pot, the inspiration behind the award-winning drinks collection of gin, rum and vodka, comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to truly represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the hand-crafted flavours to life.

This cocktail includes WGC’s Philosopher’s Daughter 40% ABV gin - perfectly balanced with Rosehip Peel, Rose Petals, Apple and Cherries.

    More info: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/pages/the-philosophers-daughter

    Available to purchase in 50cl, 20cl and 5cl bottles at: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/

    Pugilist Ghost White Rumplaceholder image
    Pugilist Ghost White Rum

    WITCHES BREW

    Fill a shaker with 2-3 ice cubes

    Add to shaker:

    50ml Pugilist Ghost Rum

    50ml pineapple juice and 25ml lime juice

    A tiny drizzle of Blue Curacao

    One teaspoon Coconut Cream

    Shake and pour into a tumbler filled with mini ice

    Add dehydrated lime to garnish

    The Story of Pugilist Ghost White Rum

    The rum is inspired by Randolph Turpin, who went down in British boxing history for sensationally winning the World Title from the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson earning himself the memorable nickname ‘The Leamington Licker’. Born in Leamington of Guyana heritage, Turpin became a hero overnight!

    Guyanan rum spirit is being used as a base to commemorate this fabulous son of Leamington, with special Warwickshire spice blend added to create a warming, rich rum.

    Pugilist Spiced Rum and Pugilist Sting Like A Bee - Honey Rum are also part of the rum drinks collection. More here: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/collections/our-rums

