Halloween Cocktail Recipe using Ghost Rum from Warwickshire Gin Company

Witches Brew

Distilled using a small batch method in Leamington Spa and using a traditional copper pot, the inspiration behind the award-winning drinks collection of gin, rum and vodka, comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to truly represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the hand-crafted flavours to life.

This cocktail includes WGC’s Philosopher’s Daughter 40% ABV gin - perfectly balanced with Rosehip Peel, Rose Petals, Apple and Cherries.

Available to purchase in 50cl, 20cl and 5cl bottles at: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/

WITCHES BREW

Fill a shaker with 2-3 ice cubes

Add to shaker:

50ml Pugilist Ghost Rum

50ml pineapple juice and 25ml lime juice

A tiny drizzle of Blue Curacao

One teaspoon Coconut Cream

Shake and pour into a tumbler filled with mini ice

Add dehydrated lime to garnish

The Story of Pugilist Ghost White Rum

The rum is inspired by Randolph Turpin, who went down in British boxing history for sensationally winning the World Title from the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson earning himself the memorable nickname ‘The Leamington Licker’. Born in Leamington of Guyana heritage, Turpin became a hero overnight!

Guyanan rum spirit is being used as a base to commemorate this fabulous son of Leamington, with special Warwickshire spice blend added to create a warming, rich rum.

Pugilist Spiced Rum and Pugilist Sting Like A Bee - Honey Rum are also part of the rum drinks collection. More here: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/collections/our-rums