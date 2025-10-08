Halloween Cocktail Recipe using Ghost Rum from Warwickshire Gin Company
This cocktail includes WGC’s Philosopher’s Daughter 40% ABV gin - perfectly balanced with Rosehip Peel, Rose Petals, Apple and Cherries.
Available to purchase in 50cl, 20cl and 5cl bottles at: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/
WITCHES BREW
Fill a shaker with 2-3 ice cubes
Add to shaker:
50ml Pugilist Ghost Rum
50ml pineapple juice and 25ml lime juice
A tiny drizzle of Blue Curacao
One teaspoon Coconut Cream
Shake and pour into a tumbler filled with mini ice
Add dehydrated lime to garnish
The Story of Pugilist Ghost White Rum
The rum is inspired by Randolph Turpin, who went down in British boxing history for sensationally winning the World Title from the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson earning himself the memorable nickname ‘The Leamington Licker’. Born in Leamington of Guyana heritage, Turpin became a hero overnight!
Guyanan rum spirit is being used as a base to commemorate this fabulous son of Leamington, with special Warwickshire spice blend added to create a warming, rich rum.
Pugilist Spiced Rum and Pugilist Sting Like A Bee - Honey Rum are also part of the rum drinks collection. More here: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/collections/our-rums