Kenilworth in exciting draw at Shipston

Bobby Thompson

Shipston on Stour Men’s 1st XV 26 Kenilworth Men’s 1st XV 26

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday, and a short trip to Shipston on Stour from Kenilworth, with very picturesque scenery and convivial company along the way.

Most Popular

The Shipston pitch was very dry and this made for a thrilling encounter with both sides giving there all. There was also a south westerly wind going straight down the pitch and both teams used it well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match kicked off at 3.00pm, and like most of the matches so far this season in this league, it was a very close encounter reflected in the score at the end. It did not disappoint in terms of entertainment as both sides could have taken the win until the final whistle.

In the opening minutes Shipston were able to get on the front foot. Consequently, after nine minutes, the opening score came from Shipston through good continuity and effective handling and their full back scoring over the whitewash. The same player kicked the conversion.

After 14 minutes the Shipston fullback had a chance to kick a penalty from 35 metres out after the Kenilworth backs went off side, he managed to hit the upright.

Kenilworth were now very much on the attack after a string of Shipston penalties, the referee, losing his patience, gave a yellow card. Kenilworth, now in the ascendency, then scored through Bobby Thompson off a very effective driven maul off a lineout. This was converted by winger Dan Ward. This made the score 7-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenilworth, measured in their play into the wind, then scored again through skipper Ted Bromwich, who touched down under the posts, converted by Dan Ward.

On 37 minutes Shipston replied with a well taken try through slick handling and poor Kenilworth defensive tackles. Their winger scored and this was converted by the full back to make the score at half time 14-14.

Kenilworth scored first after the break, with good build up work, when a quick tap penalty by Bobby Thompson from 10 metres out and several close phases, led to a try by the ever-dependable Max Brain. Dan Ward converted.

Shipston replied with a well taken try on 57 minutes through very good continuity and opening up Kenilworth’s defence. This score was again converted, to make the score 21-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game now went into a stalemate phase where Kenilworth’s greatest chance came when scrum half Robbie Holden intercepted a pass off a lineout and was supported by Ted Bromwich. The ball went wide through the backs and they just failed to score. However, scrum half Robbie Holden went over off the ensuing scrum with a slight wheel and good work by Bobby Thompson off the back. This well taken try went unconverted. The score was now 21-26 to Kenilworth.

Shipston came back with another try after a charge down of Sam Fountaine's clearance kick and this try went unconverted. This opportunist try made the score 26-26 with five minutes to go.

In the closing stages of the game both teams had chances to seal the victory, but the draw was probably a fair result.

Next week Kenilworth men play Silhillians at home with a 2.15pm Kick off.