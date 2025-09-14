Kenilworth lose on first ever visit to Stow

Team

Kenilworth men travelled to the Cotswold town of Stow-on-the-Wold and came away with a 33-20 defeat.

The views from the clubhouse across to the hills were stunning, only spoilt by the occasional rain shower during the match. The Kenilworth build up to the match was slightly scuppered with Gaz Renowden’s hamstring not functioning and modifications to the team required just before the start. This meant a change, with Sam Fountain stepping into the fray as the starting scrum half.

Again, Kenilworth fielded a young side under skipper Ted Bromwich, with eleven former mini and juniors in the squad. With the evergreen Bobby Thompson and Ross Lowthian playing, it gave Kenilworth some much needed experience at number eight and tight head prop. Both these players were outstanding in their resilience, fortitude and execution.

The game was enthusiastically supported by a coach load of partisan Kenilworth Pirates who had a day out stopping at a local hostelry on the way for the 3.00pm kick off.

The match itself was played with a strong wind blowing towards the bottom corner of the pitch. Kenilworth playing into the wind in the first half, therefore spent a lot of time in the half defending tenaciously, sometimes not quite reorganizing and responding quickly enough. Kenilworth had ascendency in the scrum, parity in the lineout and counter rucked when appropriate which sometimes upset Stow’s rhythm. Kenilworth went ahead with a well struck penalty from Ed Hannam on twenty minutes. Stow then replied with a try by Fred Roberts after good continuity, which was converted by Gus Hayward.

This was followed up with another try by Stow on thirty-four minutes by the outstanding inside centre Archie Hayward who broke through to score, again converted by Gus Hayward. Kenilworth replied with some effective build up play and continuity for Charlie Wollaston to be put in the left-hand corner by vice-captain Tom Hunter. This was unconverted. Unfortunately, for Kenilworth, just before the half time whistle Stow scored again with a break through try and good support by Riley Williams, converted by Gus Hayward This made the score at half time 21 points to 8.

In the second half Kenilworth playing with the strong wind faired much better, however against the run of play, Stow scored first with a well taken try and slick hands by hooker Jake Collett. This was unconverted.

Kenilworth now started to use the wind a bit more with long kicks down field from open play or penalties. From a lineout drive in the opposition 22, Bobby Thompson scored in the left- hand corner. This was converted by Charlie Wollaston, who struck the ball with aplomb. This made the score 26 points to 15.

Both teams made positional changes and substitutions at this stage. After eighty-one minutes Archie Hayward scored his second try of the day. From a ruck he broke through and used his power and speed to score, again converted.

Kenilworth were still in the fight and scored their last try of the day through replacement Rhys Jones. This was after a series of penalties by Stow in their own 22. From a quick tap, good interplay and slick passing, Rhys went over in the left corner.

It was unfortunate that Kenilworth didn’t get a bonus point from the game as a whole. Man of the match for Kenilworth was Bobby Thompson, who gave his all. The performance of the Kenilworth side was at times slightly disjointed, and yet for the team and squad as whole the green shoots are still growing, the spirit is admirable and the culture spreading.

Next week Kenilworth men have Stratford on Avon as their opposition. This is obviously a local derby at home with a 2.15 Kick off.