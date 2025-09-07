Kenilworth slip to defeat as new era begins

Oz Kirwan & Gaz Renowden

A new era began for Kenilworth men now playing at level six in the RFU leagues after relegation last season from level five into Regional Two Midlands West.

With a recently changed coaching team led by Director of Rugby Matt Price, we witnessed the green shoots of progress and a fantastic game of rugby.

Kenilworth were fielding a very young side with eleven players who had come through the minis and juniors. Kenilworth have a new captain in Ted Bromwich, a new vice-captain in Tom Hunter and a new club captain in Charlie Morris, all three being former mini and junior players. The ever-dependable, reliable and redoubtable Gaz Renowden played at scrum half. He showed his experience and leadership when it was needed to help the team through.

The game was preceded by a sponsor’s pre-match lunch in which local businesses were acknowledged and thanked for their generosity and kindness.

The match itself was played in good spirit, refereed tenaciously by Warwickshire Society’s Martin Nailor. Both teams had ascendency in different periods, which made for a fascinating contest. Luctonians were physically bigger, slightly more powerful and dynamic and started the match with a well taken try by tight head prop Ben Randall after a forward drive.

This was converted by Harry Taft. This was repeated in the nineteenth minute when Ben drove over again from five metres out. In this first twenty minutes Kenilworth spent a lot of time defending tenaciously and attempting to get a foot hold in the game. Their scrum was under a lot of pressure and the lineouts were not as fluid as they could have been.

The powerful Ben Randall scored another try from virtually the same script in the thirty fourth minute and again this was converted by Harry Taft. Kenilworth in this period of play then got their mojo and scored a lovely opportunist try through Gaz Renowden which was not converted. This made the score at half time 21 points to 5.

Whatever was said by the coaches at half time was the catalyst to Kenilworth’s regained confidence and revival. They scored two quick tries, the first through Paddy Grace, who was beautifully put away by Tom Hunter with a bounce pass that made the defenders briefly stop.

This was quickly followed up with another Gaz Renowden try who could sniff a gap from a hundred metres away. Neither of these splendid efforts were converted.

On seventy- three minutes the Luctonians scrum half, Thai Brook scored under the posts after effective offloading from several players, and this was converted by Harry Taft which then made the score 15 points to 28.

Kenilworth were still in the fight and did not fold at all, their spirit and resilience showing for all to see. Slick hands and good interplay between forwards and backs led to a wide run by Paddy Grace.

This led to a Kenilworth penalty, as Luctonians infringed at the ruck and a quick penalty tap by Gaz Renowden, five metres out, resulted in a try, again unconverted. This secured a try bonus point for Kenilworth.

Luctonians replied to this with parity and efficiency, they scored an unconverted try through Thai Brook, after good work by the forwards.

This made the final score 20 points to 33.

Man of the match for Kenilworth was inside centre Joe Peppitt, who made several line breaks, after being put into space by his fly half, Sandeep Dhaliwal. Joe also put in some effective, aggressive tackles and was really up for the game.

Next week Kenilworth men travel to Stow- on- the-Wold for what promises to be a really good match. Several supporters are travelling on a coach to support the team in this new exciting era.