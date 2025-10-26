Kenilworth win derby against Silhillians with another late show

Charlie Morris - first try scorer

Kenilworth took the derby bragging rights after a nerve-wracking 29-27 win over Silhillians.

And what a match it was. If you were a neutral it would have definitely delivered as a treat. If you were from Kenilworth, it was another much-needed win, which frayed the home supporter’s nerves until the final whistle. It was ably refereed by Warwickshire’s Hayden Sarjeant who kept the game in control and penalized both teams when necessary.

In the opening minutes both sides were playing pragmatic rugby. Kenilworth were playing into the strong wind and needed to look after the ball when they had possession. Their lineout and driving maul functioned really well given the conditions. Silhillians had the bigger pack and showed early dominance in the scrum, by driving forward and disrupting the Kenilworth ball. From a scrum penalty, Silhillians scored first with a well struck kick in front of the posts, by their inside centre on nine minutes.

After fourteen minutes Kenilworth managed to get Silhillians into ‘coffin corner’ through a penalty, and off a lineout drive hooker Charlie Morris scored over the whitewash. The conversion was missed.

On twenty-seven minutes Silhillians had an opportunity to score through their number eight off a 5- metre scrum. They managed to push Kenilworth back and with that ascendency they duly scored. This was converted by the inside centre, to make the score 5-10. This effective score was quickly followed by another Silhillians try after thirty -one minutes. This was after using the strength of the wind with a smart kick, really slick handling and the left winger scoring in the corner. This was again, expertly converted by the inside centre. Kenilworth’s defence at this stage, was at times passive and not aggressive enough.

Just before half time, a now more focused defence from Kenilworth with Tom Hunter to the fore, created a turnover in midfield. Good handling from Sandeep Dhaliwal and Sam Fountaine put winger Sam Johnson into space and he effectively finished with a well taken try. Kicking into the wind, Dan Ward missed the conversion. This made the score 10-17 at half time.

After half time Silhillians scored a well struck penalty after fifty-eight minutes through their inside centre. Kenilworth, were at this stage, giving away too many rather silly penalties, and Silhillians reaped the reward to go further ahead by 10 points.

Kenilworth scrum half Robbie Holden had to come off with a hamstring pull and was replaced by Gaz Renowden, Matt Gibson came on into the back row and Aled Balman came on at fly half. These changes meant that Kenilworth were more direct in their play and with the wind behind them, started to get ascendency in the game. Consequently, they scored through Gaz Renowden after good work by the forwards coming round the corner and taking the ball at the opposition. This made the score 15-20.

The match then went into a tit-for-tat stage, Silhillians scored next through a good lineout drive and their experienced second row went over by keeping the ball tight off the phases. This again was converted to make the score 15-27. Kenilworth followed this up with a try by Ross Lowthian, that was created through several patient phases and good continuity in the opposition 22. From fairly wide out Dan Ward kicked the conversion.

With six minutes to go until the final whistle, Kenilworth piled the pressure on and from a drive off a lineout, Matt Gibson scored with the Silhillians forwards being driven backwards. From wide out Dan Ward, who found his radar, kicked the conversion to make the score 29-27.

With five minutes to go and the match in the balance, Kenilworth were given two yellow cards in quick succession, both Tom Davenport and Matt Gibson going to the bin. This meant they were down to thirteen players on the pitch. Both teams needed clear heads under pressure now, Kenilworth keeping discipline and Silhillians to run the ball and open the game up.

At one stage, Silhillians bizarrely kicked the ball away instead of keeping it, which gave Kenilworth hope of winning the match. After several stop start bits of play a Silhillians overthrow at the lineout, gave grateful Kenilworth skipper Ted Bromwich possession, he made ground and Gaz Renowden kicked the ball in to touch to end the game. The appreciative crowd were treated to another narrow Kenilworth victory.

This Regional 2 Midlands West League continues to produce really close matches, which seem to go to the wire. This is very exciting for the players and the spectators. Kenilworth’s man of the match was number eight Max Brain, who had an outstanding game in the lineout and around the field. His work rate in defence was phenomenal.

Next Saturday Kenilworth men have a week off; however, Kenilworth Women are playing a home match against Blaydon Red Kites in the Women’s Championship North 1, kick off at 2.15 pm.